Mother's Day Gifting Guide

FASHION AND ACCESSORIES

1) A Gift Of Handcrafted luxury by THE INDIA CRAFT HOUSE

Price 3,800- INR

Description Gorgeous and stunning in this beautiful handwoven Resham Matka saree in a beautiful off-white and yellow combination. A perfect addition for your mother's summer staples. Handwoven by artisans in Bengal, this lovely saree will always be appreciated for its vibrant elegance.





2) A Gift of Power Dressing by PHUE



Price 8,970- INR

Description Introducing our Outre Co-ord Set, the perfect blend of comfort, utility, and a pop of colour for fashion-conscious individuals. A perfect option for mothers who embrace power dressing. Whether you're attending a special event or simply want to stand out, this versatile co-ord set is designed to make a statement.





3) A Gift Of Lavender Opulence by TOTAPARI



Price 5700- INR

Description Elevate your look with this sophisticated necklace featuring a stunning lavender pendant and delicate pearls. It adds a touch of elegance to any outfit, perfect for both day and night. A timeless and versatile addition to your mother's jewellery collection.





HOME & LIVING



4) A Gift Of Nature by THE GREEN COLLECTIVE

Price 1500- INR

Description Made using natural rattan, aka, cane, that is dyed black and hand-woven together with strips of cane bark in natural colour, in the classic “bunaai” pattern. They make for lovely, eco-friendly gifts for friends and family, and match with most decor, lending a unique charm to your home.





4) Hamper of Goodness with Britannia

This Mother’s Day, make the celebration extra special by gifting a hamper of a wide array of Britannia products to your mother. From the thoughtfully crafted Britannia Marie Gold to the enriched delights of Britannia Milk Bikis Atta or Britannia NutriChoice, there's a perfect assortment to make your mom feel loved and cared for on this special day. Over 50% of Britannia's biscuit portfolio is enriched with essential goodness that nourishes the body. So, give your mother the gift of exciting goodness of Britannia products, where each bite promises not only a sensory delight but also a step towards better choices.