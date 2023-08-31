Narali Purnima 2023: 10 Wishes and Messages to Spread Joy and Love!

HAPPY NARALI PURNIMA 2023: Narali Purnima, also known as Coconut Day, is an important festival dedicated to Lord Varun, the Hindu god of the oceans. Celebrated with enthusiasm and joy, the Hindu festival is especially appreciated by the fishing community residing in the western coastal regions of India. It occurs on the auspicious Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Shravana according to the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on August 31.



The term Narali means Coconut, while Purnima denotes the full moon day. During the festival, followers observe a fasting ritual and worship Lord Varun, considered the 'God of Water'. Lord Varun is believed to protect his devotees from the various dangers associated with bodies of water.

People also offer coconuts to the sea. This practice has the belief that after this day, the strength of the wind and its direction change favorably for fishing, further enhancing the festivities.

To commemorate this auspicious day, you can share the following wishes and messages with your loved ones:

Wishes

1. May God Varun shower his blessings on you and remove all obstacles in your life. I wish you a very happy Narali Purnima 2023.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Narali Purnima, I ask Lord Varun to bless you with all success, honor and dignity.

3. Happy Narali Purnima to you and your family! On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Lord Varun will fill your life with much happiness, prosperity and success.

4. May your life take a new turn on this Narali Purnima. I wish that only positive and happy thoughts surround you, and that all negative and melancholic ones burn.

5. Just as coastal life is incomplete without coconuts, Narali Purnima is incomplete without wanting you…. Happy Narali Purnima 2023 to you and your family.

Messages

1. On this auspicious day, wishing everyone all the happiness and the fulfillment of all their dreams.

2. May God Varun fill you with his most select blessings and may you achieve all your goals without facing obstacles.

3. May you be blessed with all the goodness in the world. May you lead a healthy, wealthy and prosperous life.

4. On this auspicious occasion, I wish the color, joy and joy of this festival to accompany you throughout the year!

5. Let the joy of the holiday embrace you and your loved ones on the occasion of Narali Purnima! A very happy Narali Purnima 2023 to you and your family.