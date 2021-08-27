National and International Days in September 2021

1st September - National Nutrition Week



From the 1st to the 7th of September, National Nutrition Week is commemorated to promote the benefits of nutrition and its impact on the human body in order to promote better health.

2nd September - World Coconut Day



Every year on September 2nd, World Coconut Day is commemorated to raise awareness of the value of this crop in poverty alleviation. This day also marks the anniversary of the founding of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC).

3rd September - Skyscraper Day



The 3rd of September is designated as Skyscraper Day. Skyscrapers are extremely tall structures that define the skyline of a city. The day commemorates a man's ability to create an industrial masterpiece.

5 September - International Day of Charity



Every year on September 5, the International Day of Charity is marked to eliminate poverty in all of its kinds of structures in order to realise sustainable development goals.

5 September - Teachers' Day (India)



Every year on September 5th, India commemorates the birth anniversary of India's second President, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, people honour and recognise teachers' contributions to the development of responsible citizens.

7 September - Brazilian Independence Day



Brazil's Independence Day is celebrated on September 7th. To honour the country's founding, Brazil declared independence from the Portuguese on September 7, 1822. Brazil lost the monarchical government in 1889 and became a republic, but the 7th of September was retained as the country's Independence Day.

8 September - International Literacy Day



Every year on September 8th, International Literacy Day is marked to raise public awareness about the importance of literacy, which is undeniably a matter of dignity and human rights.

8 September - World Physical Therapy Day



Every year on September 8th, World Physical Therapy Day is commemorated to provide a chance for physical therapists from all across the world to promote awareness about the profession's critical role in enhancing people's well-being and health.

10 September - World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD)



On September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is commemorated to promote awareness about suicide prevention. The International Association for Suicide Prevention is hosting this event (IASP). WHO is also a co-sponsor of this event.

11 September - National Forest Martyrs Day



The date of September 11 has historical importance, and it was chosen as National Forest Martyrs Day as a result. On this day in 1730, over 360 Bishnoi tribe members led by Amrita Devi protested the destruction of trees.

14 September - World First Aid Day



On September 14, World First Aid Day is commemorated to create public awareness about how first aid can save lives in times of crisis.

14 September - Hindi Diwas



On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India proclaimed Hindi written in Devanagri script as the official language of the Republic of India, and Hindi Diwas is commemorated.

15 September - Engineer's Day (India)



Engineer's Day is observed every year on September 15 in India to honour Indian Engineer Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

15 September - International Day of Democracy



On September 15, the International Day of Democracy is marked to inform people that democracy is about people.

16 September - Malaysia Day



It is also known as Hari Malaysia and the Malaysian Federation was formed on September 16, 1963, when the former British colony of Singapore and the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak joined the Federation of Malaya.

17 September - World Patient Safety Day



On September 17th, the day is commemorated. The 72nd World Health Assembly formed it in May 2019 after adopting Resolution WHA72.6 on "Global Action on Patient Safety."

18 September - World Bamboo Day



The day is commemorated to raise global awareness about bamboo.

18 September (Third Saturday) - International Red Panda Day



It occurs on September 18 this year. The day serves to raise awareness about the critical need for conservation.

19 September - International Talk Like a Pirate Day



Every year on September 19, International Talk Like a Pirate Day is observed. The day promotes individuals to speak and dress in the manner of past sea plunderers.

21 September - International Day of Peace (UN)



It was initially marked in September 1982, and in 2001, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution 55/282, designating September 21 as the International Day of Nonviolence and Cease-Fire.

21 September - World Alzheimer's Day



The day is commemorated to promote public awareness about the difficulties that dementia patients endure. World Alzheimer's Month was established in 2012.

22 September - Rose Day (Welfare of Cancer patients)



This day is commemorated in honour of Melinda Rose, a 12-year-old Canadian girl who refused to give up hope after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer

22 September - World Rhino Day



On September 22nd, it is commemorated. The day raises awareness and helps to create a safe natural habitat for this amazing creature.

23 September - International Day of Sign Languages



The day was declared International Day of Sign Languages by the United Nations General Assembly. The day offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support and defend all deaf people and other sign language users' linguistic identities and cultural uniqueness.

25 September - World Pharmacists Day



On September 25th, it is commemorated. The annual World Pharmacists Day was established in 2009 during the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in Istanbul, Turkey (WPD).

25 September - Antyodaya Diwas



The 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was commemorated in 2014 with the declaration of 'Antyodaya Diwas' on September 25th.

26 September - European Day of Languages



Every year on September 26th, the European Day of Languages is commemorated to raise public knowledge regarding the importance of language study and the preservation of the language's heritage.

26 September - World Contraception Day



It's a global effort aimed at raising knowledge about the various contraceptive options and empowering young people to make educated decisions about their sexual and reproductive health.

26 September - World Environmental Health Day



The International Federation of Environmental Health has declared the day.

26 September (Fourth Sunday) - World Rivers Day



It will be commemorated on September 26th in 2021. The day raises awareness about the importance of rivers and urges people to enhance and save water in rivers all over the world. It is critical to protect our water resources.

27 September - World Tourism Day



On September 27, World Tourism Day is commemorated to highlight the importance of tourism in creating jobs and securing a future for millions of people around the world.

28 September - World Rabies Day



This day is commemorated to raise public awareness about rabies prevention and to recognise the progress made in combating this terrifying disease.

28 September - International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI)

The right to seek, receive, and impart information is the emphasis of the day.

29 September - World Heart Day



This day raises awareness of heart disease and stroke, which are the top causes of death worldwide.

30 September - International Translation Day



Every year on September 30th, International Translation Day is commemorated. This day is an occasion to recognise the contributions of language specialists. It also contributes to the unification of nations and the maintenance of world peace and security.