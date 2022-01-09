A lot of people would agree that apricots are underrated. They don't seem to get the attention that apples, melons, and oranges do, right? However, apricots are incredibly delicious, taking a standard dish to Michelin Star heights when used effectively! They also offer a number of different health benefits as well. So, on National Apricot Day, you are encouraged to add this fruit to your diet, and also to learn about all of the goodness that this fruit has to offer!

So, let's give you the lowdown on the apricot! It's actually a small tree, which tends to be between eight and 12 m in height. Apricots can be found all over the world. However, they originate from the North East area of China, close to the Russian border. The fruit that this tree produces is essentially a drupe, which is very comparable to a peach. There is only a single seed inside of the apricot, which is covered by a hard and stony shell, known as the kernel. The flesh of the apricot is very tasty, but it's not very juicy.

There are a lot of benefits that are associated with eating apricots. This fruit is an excellent source of both Vitamin A and Vitamin B. It also presents you with a good way of adding some more water to your diet. This is because roughly 86 percent of an apricot is water. The rest of the fruit is fat, protein, and carbohydrates.