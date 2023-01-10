Indulge in this darker, richer confectionery along with its various health benefits and bake some chocolate chip cookies to really bring out the flavour. Sometimes the rich, sweet flavour of milk what will satisfy that chocolate just isn't craving. Sometimes, the taste buds want to relish in the underlying bitterness that is intrinsic to darker chocolates. And National Bittersweet Chocolate Day is the perfect day to enjoy just that! There are certainly a lot of different types of chocolates from all around the world, but dark chocolate reigns supreme on National Bittersweet Chocolate Day.



Get ready for National Bittersweet Chocolate Day!

The first thing to know about National Bittersweet Chocolate Day is precisely what kind of chocolate it celebrates. The most common type of chocolate in the United States is milk chocolate, synonymous with brands like Hershey's or Ghirardelli's most popular lines of chocolate. These are made with lots of sugar, and a healthy dose of milk, bringing about the flavour that many people know and love. But chocolate wasn't always made that way! In fact, for many centuries, the cacao bean was used to create a hot drink that was enjoyed by the ancient Mayan people and ancient Olmec people who inhabited the southern portions of what is now Mexico. The chocolate of those times was revered and used in various celebrations and ceremonies. It would have been very bitter, sometimes sweetened with honey or spiced up with chilli peppers. Today's celebration of bittersweet chocolate falls in the middle of the scale between the ancient bitter chocolate drink and the milk chocolate that is popular around the world.