  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

National Buffet Day

National Buffet Day
x
Highlights

National Buffet Day commemorates the popular and diverse dining experience that has its roots in the smörgåsbord of 16th century Sweden.

National Buffet Day commemorates the popular and diverse dining experience that has its roots in the smörgåsbord of 16th century Sweden. The concept evolved from brännvinsbord, a pre-dinner gathering where guests enjoyed schnapps and small talk. The smörgåsbord, originally separate for men and women, became a precursor to the modern buffet.

The term “buffet” itself initially referred to a French sideboard but gained popularity in the English-speaking world in the latter half of the 20th century. The widespread adoption was likely influenced by the Swedish introduction of the smorgasbord in New York, making “buffet” a more accessible and familiar term.

National Buffet Day celebrates the cultural and culinary diversity offered by buffets, reflecting a communal dining experience enjoyed worldwide. It’s an occasion to appreciate the evolution of this dining style and savor the array of dishes and flavors available on a buffet table.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X