National Buffet Day commemorates the popular and diverse dining experience that has its roots in the smörgåsbord of 16th century Sweden. The concept evolved from brännvinsbord, a pre-dinner gathering where guests enjoyed schnapps and small talk. The smörgåsbord, originally separate for men and women, became a precursor to the modern buffet.

The term “buffet” itself initially referred to a French sideboard but gained popularity in the English-speaking world in the latter half of the 20th century. The widespread adoption was likely influenced by the Swedish introduction of the smorgasbord in New York, making “buffet” a more accessible and familiar term.

National Buffet Day celebrates the cultural and culinary diversity offered by buffets, reflecting a communal dining experience enjoyed worldwide. It’s an occasion to appreciate the evolution of this dining style and savor the array of dishes and flavors available on a buffet table.