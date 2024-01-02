Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
National Buffet Day
National Buffet Day commemorates the popular and diverse dining experience that has its roots in the smörgåsbord of 16th century Sweden. The concept evolved from brännvinsbord, a pre-dinner gathering where guests enjoyed schnapps and small talk. The smörgåsbord, originally separate for men and women, became a precursor to the modern buffet.
The term “buffet” itself initially referred to a French sideboard but gained popularity in the English-speaking world in the latter half of the 20th century. The widespread adoption was likely influenced by the Swedish introduction of the smorgasbord in New York, making “buffet” a more accessible and familiar term.
National Buffet Day celebrates the cultural and culinary diversity offered by buffets, reflecting a communal dining experience enjoyed worldwide. It’s an occasion to appreciate the evolution of this dining style and savor the array of dishes and flavors available on a buffet table.