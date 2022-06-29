The camera, in all of its many forms, is to be celebrated.

This humble device has become a major part of our lives, and so, on National Camera Day, snap some photos during your lunch hour, on your commute to work, or whenever a moment of inspiration strikes. Of course, the way you take pictures probably won't be the way that people did it before the advent of digital photography and smart devices.

Readers of a younger generation will be reaching for their smartphones to take photos of the world around them.

And even if you are somebody who was well-versed in the wonderful world of 35mm film and zoom lenses, you might still find yourself reaching for your mobile device instead of that vintage camera from yesteryear.

Still, no matter what type of device you use to take photos, do something this National Camera Day.

