National Candy Day

In the early 13th century the English borrowed a word from the French who in turn adopted it from the Arabic word “Qandi” meaning “to be made from sugar.” Honey has been a favorite since ancient times. The Egyptians, Arabs, and the Chinese used it to make candied fruits that continue to be popular today, including candied ginger and honeyed dates.

This also helped with the preservation and ability to store fruits as they traveled. After the Spaniards discovered cocoa, which had been used in South America as an unsweetened drink by the Aztec and Mayans since the late 15th century they began importing it to Europe, where it quickly became popular. While it took until 1847 for the first chocolate bar to be made, chocolate is now one of the world’s favorite candies.