National Civil Service Day 2024: Date, history and significance

Date: National Civil Service Day is observed annually on April 21. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday.

History: Following India's independence, the inaugural batch of civil servants received a notable address from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who famously referred to them as the "steel frame of India." In 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel announced the establishment of National Civil Service Day to honour the invaluable contributions of civil servants to the nation. The first official observance took place on April 21, 2006, at Vigyan Bhavan, and has been commemorated on the same date each subsequent year.

Significance: Civil servants are the cornerstone of the country's administration and public service, dedicating their lives to bettering the lives of citizens. National Civil Service Day serves as a reminder of their tireless efforts and essential role in advancing the nation's development and ensuring the well-being of its people. This day is a tribute to their commitment and contributions.