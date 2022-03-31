National Crayon Day
Highlights
Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet…no, this isn't just a list of all of the colors of the rainbow, but rather just a few of the more than 400 different shades of crayon colors that Crayola has produced since its humble beginnings in Pennsylvania in 1903!
What a perfect opportunity to celebrate the bright and colorful addition these simple wax sticks have made to the world with National Crayon Day!
