- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
National Dance Day
National Dance Day was launched in 2010 and one of its co-founders is Nigel Lythgoe, who was also one of the co-creators of the show So You Think You Can Dance.
The other co-founder of National Dance Day was a Congresswoman who has represented the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton. The idea of National Dance Day is to encourage anyone and everyone to express themselves through dance.
It celebrates the joy of dance and movement and attempts to raise awareness about the importance of dance to everyone’s life. And now it’s time to celebrate!
