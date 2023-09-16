National Dance Day was launched in 2010 and one of its co-founders is Nigel Lythgoe, who was also one of the co-creators of the show So You Think You Can Dance.

The other co-founder of National Dance Day was a Congresswoman who has represented the District of Columbia, Eleanor Holmes Norton. The idea of National Dance Day is to encourage anyone and everyone to express themselves through dance.

It celebrates the joy of dance and movement and attempts to raise awareness about the importance of dance to everyone’s life. And now it’s time to celebrate!

