National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly

National Dessert Day 2023: Every year, food lovers dedicate a day to desserts and sweet dishes. To celebrate the sweetness of desserts from around the world, people celebrate National Dessert Day on October 14, 2023.

The list of popular desserts includes sweet dishes such as cakes, cookies, biscuits, jellies, pastries, ice cream, pies, puddings and candies.

In Western culture, dessert is cakes, cookies, biscuits, ice cream, cakes, etc. However, Indian delicacy includes dishes like kheer, halwa, gujiya, puran poli, sewaiya, etc.

National Dessert Day 2023: History

There is no official record of how the celebration of ‘National Dessert Day’ began. There is no official story behind the celebration of the day. However, the true essence of its celebration lies in the sweet dishes that are savoured around the world. The day has been celebrated for more than a century. Plus, it's a perfect opportunity for food lovers to try something new or prepare one of their favorite recipes at home.

National Dessert Day: Origin of the word ‘dessert’

The origin of the word “dessert” comes from the French "desservir." The term means "to clear the table." The meaning refers to the function of the dish, which is to make a sweet ending to a meal. The first references to the term dessert date back to the 17th century and arrived at the same time as the concept of serving a meal on plates, letting each part of the meal be its own experience. The birth of the sugar and honey trade also helped increase the popularity of the term dessert.

National Dessert Day 2023: Importance

Despite lacking a clear history of what led to the celebration of this day, it marks the beginning of the trend of celebrating a variety of delicious sweets that have graced tables around the world for millennia.

Our ancestors enjoyed sweet delicacies made from honey, fruits and nuts. Civilisations such as the Egyptian and Roman played an important role in the evolution of desserts. They have now become an essential component of meals, occasions and cultural customs.

National Dessert Day 2023: How to celebrate the day

-Be it a cake or halwa, bake or cook your own dessert.

-To amplify any celebration all you need is to spend the moment with your loved ones. Host an ice cream party and invite your friends and family today.

-Go with your friends, family or alone to enjoy a delicious dessert outdoors.

-Cook your favourite dessert or other edible items and gift it as a token of love to your well-wishers.