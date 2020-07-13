National French Fries Day

Whether you call them 'French Fries', 'Chips', Finger Chips, or French-Fried Potatoes, this delicious treat is loved around the world, and French Fries day celebrates them.

Not to be confused with the American 'Chips', which are thinly sliced pieces of potato fried until crisp, French Fries are the delicious result of 'batons' of potato cut to various thicknesses and then fried in oil.

The outside of this staple companion food to hamburgers and other grease-ball favourites generally have a golden texture, varying from soft to crispy, and most often served with little more than a dusting of salt.

