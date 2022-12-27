  • Menu
National Fruitcake Day
Fruitcakes— we’ve all seen them in the movies or grandma’s kitchen.

The heavy and dark cake that looks like it went through seven stages of baking and sounds like a fist thumping against a wooden table when set down on a surface.

Yet, there is a day made for it.

That's right, this day is called National Fruitcake Day and it's made for the celebration of the cake that we all seem to find synonymous with a brick.

