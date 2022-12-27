Fruitcakes— we've all seen them in the movies or grandma's kitchen.

The heavy and dark cake that looks like it went through seven stages of baking and sounds like a fist thumping against a wooden table when set down on a surface.

Yet, there is a day made for it.

That's right, this day is called National Fruitcake Day and it's made for the celebration of the cake that we all seem to find synonymous with a brick.

