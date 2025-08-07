National Handloom Day 2025: A Tribute to Women Weavers and India’s Textile Heritage

India marked the 11th edition of National Handloom Day on August 7, 2025, celebrating the country’s rich weaving traditions and honouring the millions of artisans who sustain them. The Ministry of Textiles hosted the national-level event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, featuring exhibitions, awards, and cultural programs.

Honouring the Legacy of the Swadeshi Movement

The observance commemorates the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, when Indian citizens were encouraged to boycott British goods and embrace local industries, especially handloom weaving. This pivotal movement helped revive indigenous craftsmanship and laid the foundation for India’s journey toward self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first declared August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015, during an event in Chennai where the India Handloom Brand was also launched to promote authentic, high-quality handwoven products.

2025 Theme: “Handlooms – Empowering Women, Empowering the Nation”

This year’s theme highlights the crucial role of women in India’s handloom sector, focusing on their contributions to preserving traditional skills and driving economic growth in rural communities. The campaign encourages support for sustainable, handmade clothing and champions women’s entrepreneurship in the textile space.

“Know Your Weaves” Campaign and National Celebrations

Under the “Know Your Weaves” initiative, citizens were introduced to the rich variety of Indian textiles—from Khadi, Chanderi, Banarasi, to Pochampally—all woven using manual looms. Across the country, workshops, exhibitions, and awareness drives celebrated regional weaves and empowered consumers to make eco-conscious fashion choices.

A Boost for Self-Reliance and Sustainable Fashion

With over 35 lakh artisans, 70% of whom are women, the handloom industry remains a cornerstone of India’s cultural economy. National Handloom Day aligns with initiatives like Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat, promoting environmentally friendly and socially responsible consumption.

A Stitch in Time for India’s Future

Beyond a celebration of craft, National Handloom Day is a reminder of India’s commitment to self-reliance, sustainability, and cultural pride. As the country embraces modernity, its handwoven legacy continues to inspire generations of artisans and consumers alike.