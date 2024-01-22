  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

National Hot Sauce Day

National Hot Sauce Day
x
Highlights

Are you more of a Tabasco person, or are the spicy chili peppers of Southeast Asia the ones that get your mouth watering?

Are you more of a Tabasco person, or are the spicy chili peppers of Southeast Asia the ones that get your mouth watering? Should hotness be combined with salty flavors or rather sweet ones? Whatever you believe and whatever your preferences, if you are one of those people who feels that “spicy” is never quite spicy enough, National Hot Sauce Day is the perfect day for you.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X