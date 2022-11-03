  • Menu
National Housewife Day

Are you a stay-at-home mom or a respected homemaker?

Are you a stay-at-home mom or a respected homemaker? If you believe that you are not as appreciated as you should be for your efforts, National Housewife Day will help you fight the feeling that your efforts are going largely unnoticed. Or perhaps you are the husband of a housewife who has been accused of underestimating just how much work goes into keeping an entire home under control, not to mention a few children clean and well-behaved. Either way, this day is right for you.

