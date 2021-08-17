National I Love My Feet Day is celebrated annually on August 17. This is a day to appreciate how valuable our feet are and an opportunity to pamper our feet. Our feet are our primary mode of transportation. They quietly and faithfully help us stand, swim, run, play sports, jog, skip, dance and take us to school and work. Our feet withstand all the things we do in our everyday lives and accomplish things our hands cannot.



Taking care of our feet is important for preventing long-term problems. Years of wear and tear can be hard on them, as can disease, bad circulation, improperly trimmed toenails and poorly fitting shoes.

Practice good foot care. Remember to put your feet up when you are sitting down. This helps the circulation in your feet. So can stretching, walking, or having a gentle foot massage. A warm foot bath is also helpful. Make sure your feet are dry before you put on your shoes. Wear shoes when you're outside. If you are sitting for a long time, stand up and move around every now and then. If you cross your legs, reverse or uncross them often.