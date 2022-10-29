National Internet Day
Highlights
The Internet is everywhere these days, being accessed on phones and tablets, tied into our cameras and our TV’s.
Wi-Fi is accessible from everywhere these days, from city buses to your neighborhood McDonald's, and the world grows smaller every day as a result.
National Internet Day is a celebration of this culmination of computing and communication technology, and they way it has brought all our lives together.
