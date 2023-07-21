National Junk Food Day is a day that allows you to chow down on the foods that you usually would not. Junk foods, by their definition, tend to contain a lot of calories, salt, sugar, and fats, and they offer very nutritional value.

You may think that it doesn’t do anyone any favors to have a day that is dedicated to junk food.

However, if you follow a healthy and balanced diet, there is nothing wrong with having one day of the year whereby you can eat anything that you want to.

In fact, this is encouraged, because it means that you are more likely to eat healthily the rest of the time, right? Of course,

it is up to you whether or not you decide to fully embrace National Junk Food Day, but we know that we will be!