Live
- Oppo Reno 10 series to launch today at noon: Expected price and features
- Devotees throng Tirumala temple on Monday
- Vijayawada division safety works: Many trains cancelled
- Alert! Delete File Recovery and Data Recovery and File Manager Apps Now
- Polvaram project and capital Amaravati is possible only by Congress: Revanth
- Wimbledon: Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final
- Hyderabad: Oracle Jogini Swarnalata predicts more rains this year
- Luis Suarez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d'Or, has died
- Humpy, Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games
- Harmanpreet, spinners power India to easy win over B’desh
National Kitten Day
Highlights
According to recent records, it is believed that cats and kittens have been domesticated for almost 10,000 years – or possibly even more. A long-time...
According to recent records, it is believed that cats and kittens have been domesticated for almost 10,000 years – or possibly even more. A long-time companion of humans, cats and their adorable kitten offspring, the ones who this day is all about, hold a unique place in the home and in culture.
Some ancient cultures, such as Ancient Egypt, revered cats and kittens. In fact, these feline friends were so beloved that they were often buried with their humans so that they could be reunited in the afterlife. Sometimes, when a cat or kitten died, the human family would mourn the loss by shaving their eyebrows to indicate their grief.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS