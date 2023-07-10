National Kitten Day

According to recent records, it is believed that cats and kittens have been domesticated for almost 10,000 years – or possibly even more. A long-time companion of humans, cats and their adorable kitten offspring, the ones who this day is all about, hold a unique place in the home and in culture.

Some ancient cultures, such as Ancient Egypt, revered cats and kittens. In fact, these feline friends were so beloved that they were often buried with their humans so that they could be reunited in the afterlife. Sometimes, when a cat or kitten died, the human family would mourn the loss by shaving their eyebrows to indicate their grief.

