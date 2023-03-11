For those who smoke, or for those who love someone who smokes cigarettes, this day is certainly an important one that impacts the health, quality of life, and even the duration of a person's life. Most people know that cigarettes are highly addictive and harmful to the person who smokes them, as well as causing problems for the people around them. But that knowledge doesn't always make it easier to stop!

National No Smoking Day aims to bring awareness to the dangers of this pervasive addiction. The day tries to spotlight resources that are available to help people decide to try and quit, trying to offer encouragement and support in a useful and non-judgmental way.