National Peanut Butter Day
Highlights
Who doesn't love peanut butter? Whether as an ingredient in a candy bar or some cookies, or simply eaten by the spoonful, pretty much everyone loves it in some way or another.
And, of course, it provides the most important ingredient to one of America's favorite quick and easy meals: the Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich.
So now it's time to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day!
