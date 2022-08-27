Petroleum gets a terribly bad rap most of the time these days, and of course it is true that it has contributed to the pollution of our planet. However, petroleum is not just used in cars. It is also a key ingredient in other substances we use on an everyday basis, including plastic, detergent, rubber, fertilizers, pesticides, paint, photographic film, makeup, candles and many medicines.



In other words, petroleum is a key part of 21st century life. National Petroleum Day is a chance for people to realize just how big of a part it plays in our lives and celebrate all the things this resource provides. However, the unfortunate truth is that this resource is a finite one, so National Petroleum Day gives people the opportunity to focus on ways of conserving petroleum and using it wisely.