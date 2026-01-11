Pawan Kalyan earns global recognition in Kenjutsu

Renowned actor, politician and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has added another prestigious achievement to his name with his formal induction into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. The honour represents rare international recognition of his decades-long dedication to martial arts, marked by disciplined training, in-depth research, and unwavering commitment to traditional practices.

Pawan Kalyan’s journey in martial arts began much before his rise in cinema and politics. During his early years in Chennai, he underwent rigorous training in karate and allied disciplines, building a strong technical and philosophical foundation. Over time, his interest deepened into an intense study of Japanese Samurai martial traditions, which he pursued with remarkable seriousness and respect.

His passion for martial arts also found expression on the silver screen. In films such as AkkadaAmmayiIkkadaAbbayi, Thammudu, Khushi, Annavaram and OG, Pawan Kalyan showcased authentic martial techniques, helping bring traditional combat forms into mainstream Indian cinema and introducing them to wider audiences.

In recognition of his sustained efforts, Pawan Kalyan has received several global honours. He was conferred the prestigious Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo BudoKanri Kai, a highly respected authority in Japanese martial arts. He also became the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan under the lineage of SokeMuramatsu Sensei outside Japan, a distinction rarely granted to non-Japanese practitioners.

Additionally, the Golden Dragons organisation honoured him with the title “Tiger of Martial Arts.” Trained under renowned Budo expert Hanshi Professor Dr. Siddiq Mahmoodi, Pawan Kalyan attained advanced proficiency in Kendo. This milestone further establishes him as a rare Indian figure bridging cinema, classical martial arts and global martial philosophy.