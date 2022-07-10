National Pina Colada Day

The Pina Colada has a long and noble history, both as a mixological standard, and as the heart of a song about not giving up on love, just because you think it's gotten stale.

The name for the drink comes from the basis of its creation, Piña meaning "Pineapple" and Colada meaning "Strained."

This drink is a delicious mix of all the things that speak to the Caribbean and tropical locales, with the pineapple juice mixed together with a rich coconut cream, spiked up with just a bit of white rum into the mix.