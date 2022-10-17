  • Menu
National Playing Card Collection Day

National Playing Card Collection Day celebrates the collection of one of the oldest forms of portable art (circa 1200s). Playing cards are literal galleries of art and inspiration, showing and communicating the intentions of an artist to the public while also archiving the cultural values of their time. Collecting these art pieces allow us to be curators of our own galleries to display representing different check points in time. These collections can be seen as extensions of the collector and this day is a time to celebrate and share their collections to the public.

