National Popcorn Day is a celebration that pays homage to the beloved and timeless snack, popcorn. To delve into the history of this special day, one must first explore the origins of popcorn itself. The story of popcorn begins with the cultivation and development of corn. The original corn was derived from a small grass with kernels not vastly different from those of wheat.

Over time, careful selection and generations of breeding transformed the corn plant into the variety we are familiar with today. When settlers arrived in the New World from their Old Country, they encountered this remarkable crop, which had been in use for quite some time.

National Popcorn Day is a time to celebrate the rich history and irresistible appeal of this snack that has been cherished for generations. Whether enjoyed at the movies, during game nights, or as a daily indulgence, popcorn continues to be a popular and timeless treat.