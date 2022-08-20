  • Menu
National Radio Day

Music chosen by a DJ and played over the radio waves is a classic sound that can’t be beat.

Music chosen by a DJ and played over the radio waves is a classic sound that can't be beat. Keeping up with the news while driving in the car is a simple way to stay connected with the world.

And educational programming for families is a joy for communities. National Radio Day celebrates these and other ways that radio continues to impact the world for the better! Individuals and communities in places all over the world can take National Radio Day as an opportunity to appreciate and celebrate what radio means to the world today.

While some people might think that radio has passed its prime, it still acts as a strong force, especially for local communities.

