Long ago, when mankind first started working with fibers to produce clothing, things were long and arduous. Fiber had to be laboriously broken down and spun into yarn and thread, and then thread woven into cloth. That cloth would then be cut and stitched together using a needle and thread, with someone laborious picking out every stitch by hand.

Then something amazing happened, the Sewing Machine was invented, and with it the process of making clothing grew ever more efficient. National Sewing Machine Day celebrates the invention of this amazing device. Grandma probably had one, and she probably learned from a young age how to use them too. Remember how it was always grandma, with a pair who was the only one to effectively thread a needle and how she could take up that new pair of pantaloons that you needed for the school play? That's because sewing machines have long been a staple in fashion and in the times when most young women worked in clothing factories.

Today, this traditional tool is still used in certain industries and of course also, makes a wonderful statement piece in a house.