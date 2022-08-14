Wherever we are and whatever we do we're a small part of a greater society and there's no better indicator of our togetherness than a social security system, which is why we should celebrate National Social Security Day.

Anyone can fall on hard times, or have a period during which a little help doesn't go amiss, which is why these support systems exist. A good way to celebrate National Social Security Day is to think about the more unfortunate members of society and do something for them.