It's not just Popeye who will be strong to the finish on National Spinach Day.

In fact, anyone who chooses to celebrate the day by consuming some of this leafy green plant will get to join in on the health benefits as well! Packed with nutrients such as Iron, Vitamin A and Calcium, spinach is known for being a healthy part of a balanced diet – but do we eat enough of it? Well, that's what National Spinach Day is all about!

