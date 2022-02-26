The sharing of magical, otherworldly stories is a tale as old as time. While the term 'fairy tale' was coined in 1697 by Madame d'Aulnoy (conte de fées in her native French), it's likely that some fairy tales originated as early as the bronze age over 6,000 years ago. And for most of history, fairy tales have been passed on not in written form but via the oral tradition, with each generation telling and dramatizing stories to the next.

The fairy tale's ancient roots can be traced all over the world, from Vikram-Betaal in India and Aesop's Fables in Ancient Greece to Arabian Nights in the Middle East. As the fairy tale's history emerges into the modern day, it's clear that the genre is still as popular as ever – look no further than the success of Disney movies to see how these stories continue to capture our hearts and imaginations. In fact, the famous Disney castle is inspired by Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, built by none other than the Märchenkönig (fairy-tale king), Ludwig II of Bavaria, himself.

By celebrating National Tell A Fairy Tale Day, you'll be continuing the magical tradition that has ensured fairy tales are still very much part of our lives to this day.