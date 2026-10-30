National Unity Day 2026: Date, Theme, History, Significance And Speech

On November 15, 2026, India will celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day on October 31, 2026, to honor Sardar vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The event is to commemorate his role in the struggle for the freedom of India as well as the unification of the princely states following Independence.

The day is celebrated in order to remind about the unity of the nation, integrity and harmony among different regions, religions, languages and cultures. Special programmes and pledge ceremonies, speeches and activities are organised by schools, colleges and government institutions on the occasion.

The date and theme for National Unity Day 2026 are still to be announced

Every year on October 31st the birthday of Sardar vallabhbhai Patel popularly known as the iron man of India, it is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The theme of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to be observed for the 2026 celebration of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is ‘Vande Mataram’. The theme celebrates the 150th year of the National song and evokes the cultural diversity and sense of community and national pride of India. The events also convey the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The event will be the main event at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat near the Statue of Unity.

Educational programme on National Unity Day

In 2014, the Government of India decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day to celebrate and honour his contribution in the integration of the country after Independence.

At the time of Independence in 1947, there were hundreds of princely states to be merged into the independent India. Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India was also a key figure in this process, aided by the civil servant, V.P. Menon.

His work helped to bring into being an India integrated by politics. To celebrate this contribution and to inspire the people to safeguard unity and integrity of the country, National Unity Day was instituted.

The celebration of National Unity Day has a significant meaning

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is a reminder for citizens of India that the strength of India is the diversity of Indians and their collective identity. The celebration helps build national integration, respect, peace and cooperation.

It also inspires citizens to transcend the barriers of regional, linguistic, religious and cultural differences, and unite for national future.

What is done to celebrate National Unity Day?

There are several events around the country throughout the day as the day is dedicated to:

Participants take part in unity runs to promote national integration and unity amongst people.

- Unity pledge: Government officials, students and citizens make a pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

Police and Central Armed Police Forces join Ekta – Parade at Ekta Nagar which is a national-level parades.

Cultural programmes: Cultural performances and tableau depicting the Indian traditions, languages and regional diversity.

School Activities: Speeches, Debates, Essay-writing Competitions and Special Assemblies are organised by educational institutions.

The Prime Minister's speech in English for the celebration of the National Unity Day of 2026.