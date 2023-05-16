Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
National Waiters Day
Highlights
Anybody who has worked as a waiter or waitress for even a couple of days knows just how tough it can be.
Anybody who has worked as a waiter or waitress for even a couple of days knows just how tough it can be.
Basically, the job is never, ever done. Already took one table’s drink order and brought that family their food? Great, now it’s time to bring that booth full of noisy jocks their bill.
Done that? Looks like that elderly couple would like a coffee refill, so don’t keep them waiting! National Waitstaff Day is perhaps a long-overdue day during which everyone should all take a moment to show their appreciation for those who work long hours on their feet, often for minimum wage, just to feed the people of the world.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS