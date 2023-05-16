National Waiters Day

Anybody who has worked as a waiter or waitress for even a couple of days knows just how tough it can be.

Basically, the job is never, ever done. Already took one table’s drink order and brought that family their food? Great, now it’s time to bring that booth full of noisy jocks their bill.

Done that? Looks like that elderly couple would like a coffee refill, so don’t keep them waiting! National Waitstaff Day is perhaps a long-overdue day during which everyone should all take a moment to show their appreciation for those who work long hours on their feet, often for minimum wage, just to feed the people of the world.