If it hadn't been for coffee, cocoa, vanilla, lavender, camomile, marijuana, and many other flowering plants and trees, our world would have been a barren, dismal place. So National Water a Flower Day is that yearly reminder to show our flowers how much we appreciate them for their sumptuous colors, their fragrant blossoms and their medicinal, or sometimes lethal, properties. Pamper your indoor plants and flowers, and tend to your garden or window pots to make sure all your flowers get a drink on Water a Flower Day.

