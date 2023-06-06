Live
The concept is simple – a disc with a slit cut into the edges with a string wrapped around it
The concept is simple – a disc with a slit cut into the edges with a string wrapped around it. What could be easier? But while the idea is rather basic, learning to master playing with a yo-yo can be quite the adventure.
It’s so very easy to get all tied up in knots! Far more than just twirling it up and down, a wide array of tricks can be learned and performed with a yo-yo.
National Yo-Yo Day is here to show appreciation for this incredible toy and those who are new to it, those who have been learning it for years, and those who have mastered it!
