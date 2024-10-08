  • Menu
Navratri 2024 Day 7: Worship of Maa Kalaratri – Rituals, Colour, Muhurat, and Significance

Highlights

Day 7 of Navratri honours Goddess Kalaratri, symbolising protection and destruction of evil. Wearing royal blue reflects peace and strength

On the seventh day of Navratri, devotees revere Maa Kalaratri, the fiercest form of Goddess Durga. Known for her protective and destructive qualities, she is believed to eliminate evil forces, including ghosts and demons. According to mythology, this transformation occurred when Goddess Parvati shed her golden appearance to confront the demons Shumbha and Nishumbha.

Significance of Goddess Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri, one of the most violent avatars of Navdurga, represents the destruction of evil and ignorance. Her form is depicted as dark, with flowing black hair, three eyes, and four hands. She wields a sword and an iron hook, signifying her immense power to protect devotees. Worshipping her on this day brings good fortune and removes obstacles.

Day 7 Colour: Royal Blue

Royal blue is the colour associated with the seventh day of Navratri. This vibrant hue symbolises grace, wealth, and serenity. Wearing it while worshipping Maa Kalaratri enhances the spiritual connection, reflecting refinement and peace.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Kalaratri

Devotees should begin the day with a bath and wear clean clothes. Offerings for the puja include rice, flowers (especially night-blooming jasmine, her favourite), bhog, incense, panchamrita, and dry fruits. Performing the Navgraha Puja during specific auspicious times enhances the ritual's significance.

Shubh Muhurat

Key timings for the seventh day include:

• Brahma Muhurat: 4:40 AM – 5:29 AM

• Amrit Kalam: 10:33 PM – 12:14 AM (October 10)

Bhog to Offer

Devotees offer jaggery to Maa Kalaratri, believing it will bring sweetness, remove suffering, and attract prosperity.

