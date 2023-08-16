Navroz 2023: Celebrate the occasion in a delicious way

The Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz or Nowruz, marks the start of spring and the dawn of new opportunities. With roots dating back to ancient Persia, this vibrant festival is of immense importance to Parsees around the world. It symbolizes renewal, growth and the triumph of light over darkness. As the sweet scent of fresh flowers fills the air, families come together to celebrate the day with prayers, festivities and, of course, a variety of delicious traditional dishes that reflect their rich heritage. The Parsi New Year, observed on the first day of the Zoroastrian calendar, falls on the vernal equinox (two times of the year when the sun is above the equator and day and night are equal in length), usually around March 21.

Parsi New Year 2023: Traditional Recipes

Absolutely, Parsi cuisine is rich in flavours and history. Here are six traditional Parsi recipes that you can consider trying this Navroz to celebrate the occasion in a delicious way:

1. Dhansak: Dhansak is a quintessential Parsi dish made with a mix of lentils, vegetables, and meat (usually mutton or chicken). The lentils are slow-cooked with spices and served with caramelized rice. It's a hearty and flavourful dish that represents the diversity of Parsi culture.

2. Patra ni Machhi: This is a dish made with marinated fish fillets, typically pomfret, coated in a green chutney made from coriander, mint, coconut, and various spices. The fish is wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, resulting in a delicate and aromatic preparation.

3. Sali Boti: Sali Boti is a delicious Parsi meat curry made with tender pieces of lamb or mutton cooked in a rich and flavourful gravy. It's garnished with "sali" – crispy fried potato sticks that add a delightful crunch to the dish.

4. Ravo: Ravo is a sweet semolina pudding that's often prepared for festive occasions. It's made with roasted semolina, ghee, sugar, and milk, and is flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's a comforting and indulgent dessert that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

5. Raspberry or Rose Falooda: Falooda is a popular Parsi dessert drink made with rose syrup, vermicelli noodles, basil seeds, and ice cream. It's a refreshing and cooling treat, perfect for celebrating Navroz.

6. Lagan Nu Custard: Lagan Nu Custard is a special Parsi dessert often served at weddings. It's a creamy baked custard flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg, and it's adorned with caramelized sugar on top. It's a decadent and festive way to conclude your Navroz meal.

These traditional Parsi recipes will not only add a touch of authenticity to your Navroz celebration but also introduce you to the wonderful flavours of Parsi cuisine. Enjoy cooking and sharing these dishes with your loved ones!