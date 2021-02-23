New brand ambassador for KT Professional

Ccigmaa Lifestyle has announced India's hair expert Jawed Habib as the new spokesperson for their popular price friendly and affordable luxury hair brand KT Professional, their new campaign is designed to inspire salon professionals to enter into a new era of business in 2021 with passion, optimism, strength and style.

Ccigmaa Lifestyle's KT Professional conducted a seminar with their brand spokeperson Jawed Habib on Innovations and Technique in chemical free Keratin, Cysteine and Botox Hair Services with an added new techniques in haircut Monday in Hyderabad.

"2020 has taught the salon industry that they should collaborate with good brands and if this happens the whole industry will grow faster" says Jawed Habib.

With more than 900 salons across India Jawed Habib is one of the biggest salon chains operating in full swing and making the service accessible to the masses.

"After every 200 km's the water and weather changes in India and so does the hair type of the Indian people, Our products defines the beauty of your hair" says Dhruv Sayani, MD at Ccigmaa Lifestyle.