New ways to create and earn on social media

YouTube continues to strengthen its commitment to nurturing the creator economy, emphasizing technology's role in fostering imagination and enabling dreams. Research by Oxford Economics reveals that in India alone, over 700,000 creators and partners earn income through their YouTube presence.

In an effort to empower creators and artists further, YouTube is introducing additional features aimed at enhancing creative expression, community building, and revenue generation.

Creative freedom and more formats

YouTube provides creators with an expansive platform for self-expression, and now it is simplifying the process for creators and artists to showcase their podcasts on both YouTube and YouTube Music. This rollout, initially in India, comes with new features in YouTube Studio designed to streamline podcast publishing. The addition of Podcast shelves on the YouTube Music homepage enhances podcast discovery for listeners and boosts engagement for creators. Podcasts on YouTube Music in India offer on-demand, offline, and background listening, presenting creators with more opportunities to earn through ads and subscriptions.

More pathways to monetization

YouTube is launching YouTube Brand Connect, a branded content platform available to eligible creators and select advertisers in India. This initiative streamlines the partnership, creation, promotion, and measurement of sponsored creator content. Brands can execute their branded content campaigns more efficiently by identifying the right creators to collaborate with, while creators gain a new avenue for discovery and increased earnings from their content.

Easier fan funding

YouTube is investing in tools to facilitate community building, and fan funding features provide creators with an additional avenue to increase their earnings while engaging with their audience. In India, channels earning a majority of revenue from Fan Funding products in December 2022 witnessed a growth of over 10% compared to the previous year.

YouTube's commitment to expanding creative tools, introducing new features, and enhancing monetization options underscores its dedication to empowering creators and fostering a thriving creator economy.