New Year 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Celebrations

New Year 2023: According to Ganesha, the New Year signifies the commencement of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. On this auspicious day, individuals engage in temple worship, don new attire, embrace their loved ones, and extend heartfelt New Year wishes.

New Year 2023 Muhurat:

Date: 14 November

Puja Muhurat: 3:36 AM to 6:50 AM, and 9:36 AM to 1:46 PM

Significance of the New Year:

Initiating a new account and closing the old one, known as Chopda, involves the worship of Goddess Lakshmi in the Chopda Puja. This ritual aims to usher in a positive, prosperous, and fruitful year ahead. Additionally, Goddess Saraswati is revered during Chopda Pujan.

People inscribe "Shubh" and "Labh" on their ledgers on this day, seeking auspicious outcomes and profits in their endeavors. Businessmen, in particular, find this day significant as it marks the beginning of the financial year, prompting them to inaugurate new accounts.

New Year Celebrations:

• Preceding the New Year, households undergo a thorough cleaning and adornment with flowers, lights, and rangoli. Traditional foods and special dishes add flavour to the festivities.

• Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and other deities, seeking blessings and good fortune for the approaching year.

• Elders are honoured with visits, and temples become gathering places for seekers of divine blessings.

• Exchanging greetings and gifts with friends and family is a common practice, with warm wishes for a Happy New Year.

The celebration of New Year holds a special place in the cultural and social fabric of the Gujarati population. It serves as a time for joy, hope, and fresh beginnings, uniting people in the celebration of their rich history and customs.

A noteworthy aspect of the festivities involves acts of generosity, such as providing food and clothing to those in need.