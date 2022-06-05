No single utensil or material is an all-rounder for cooking

"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Hippocrates does, in fact, explain the importance of good food in our lives. And good cookware enhances the flavour of the food. Who wouldn't be concerned about their health in light of today's drastic environmental changes, high levels of pollution, diseases, and active lifestyle? Whether you're feasting on savoury courses or celebrating piquant evenings with your family, the right cookware can make or break both your dish and your health.

Saumya Aggarwal, Vice President - E-commerce and Marketing, Meyers Houseware India tells how investing in healthy cookware will provide you with nutritious food for a lifetime.

How does cooking the same dish in different types of cookware affect its taste?

What we might not be aware of is that every piece of cookware is not designed to cook everything. This is why, even with an army of cookware, our food often does not turn out as expected. The choice of incorrect cookware to prepare something can either make it or break it. Many make the majority of their cookware out of just a few basic materials: ceramics, aluminium, cast iron, and stainless steel, to name a few.

From the numerous options available what should one choose? How does one know if a piece of cookware is safe to use?

Safe cookware produces no hazardous substances when cooking. If it's safe, it'll depend on the production material and coating. Because it comes into close contact with food, the inner surface material, which could be a coating layer or a base material, is critical to safety. Cooking safely is essential, and you should be aware of which cookware to avoid while selecting the right one. Unfortunately, no single material can be an all-rounder for cooking all types of food.

Do you believe in the idea that cookware and meals prepared in certain utensils help minerals for our bodies?

Certain minerals, metals, and nutrients are required for human survival, yet they are not created by our bodies. Cookware composed of natural materials such as copper, bronze and brass helps to release a little quantity of these metals during cooking. Similarly, chopping boards, bowls, spatulas, and other wooden goods are typically manufactured from neem or mango wood. These goods are completely safe to use for food preparation because they are composed of natural materials.