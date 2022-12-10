The first Nobel Prizes were awarded on December 10, 1901, which was the fifth anniversary of the death of Alfred Nobel. Nobel was a Swedish scientist, inventor and businessman who was also passionate about writing drama and poetry. He is particularly notable as the inventor of dynamite and other high explosives, and held more than 350 patents in his lifetime.



When Alfred Nobel wrote his will in 1895, it established that prizes would be awarded each year to commemorate and honor those who made significant achievements in the areas of science, medicine, literature and peace. Now, for more than a century, Nobel Prizes have been awarded each year on Nobel Prize Day in Stockholm, Sweden, where Alfred Nobel was born and where he spent a large portion of his adult life.