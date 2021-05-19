Many of us may think that we are not number's people. But whether we like it or not, numbers play a big part in all our lives. Numeracy Day is about recognizing the importance of numbers and numeracy and encouraging people to sharpen their skills and build their confidence with numbers. Being smarter with numbers isn't a special talent, it's something we can all learn!



The aim of Numeracy Day is to celebrate numbers and how we use them in everyday life. The day is designed to encourage people to feel curious about numbers, explore how they can benefit them in their day-to-day life and give them the confidence to develop and improve their numeracy skills.

Numeracy Day brings together individuals, employers, educators, and supporters from across the UK, helping people to improve their own numerical skills as well as that of their children, colleagues, or students. The first-ever Numeracy Day took place on the 16th of May in 2018 and the day was a huge success. More than 25,000 people of all ages took part and started their journey towards improving their numeracy.

Mathematics can be found in all aspects of our daily lives. We use it at school, at work, and in practical activities at home and in wider society. Whether we're paying for a bus ticket, working out our tax, planning a holiday or thinking of taking out a mortgage, maths will always be involved.