Observing Vaishakha Amavasya 2024: Date and Traditions

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Vaishakha Amavasya, a day deeply revered for its significance in honouring ancestors and forefathers. While it's a day of solemn devotion, it's not deemed suitable for joyous celebrations like marriages or engagements. Let's delve into the rituals, significance, and practices associated with this special day.

Date and Duration:

According to Drik Panchang, Vaishakha Amavasya commenced at 11:40 AM on May 7 and will conclude at 8:51 AM on May 8. Across the country, devotees observe Vaishakha Amavasya today, May 7.

Rituals and Observances:

Devotees rise early to begin the day with a purifying bath, followed by the preparation of sattvik (pure) food at home. Brahmins are invited to the household, where offerings of roti or chapati are made, symbolizing feeding the sacred cow. The Brahmins conduct the Pitru Tarpan, and offerings of money, food, and clothes are presented to them. Seeking blessings, male family members touch the feet of the Brahmins. Performing hawna or yajna (fire rituals) is also considered auspicious, along with organizing Pitru Gayatri to alleviate Pitru Dosha.

Significance and Customs:

Vaishakha Amavasya is dedicated to the remembrance and reverence of ancestors and forefathers. Through rituals like Pitru Tarpan and Pind Daan, devotees believe they can invoke peace and prosperity. Worshiping the peepal tree holds special significance on this day. However, it's advised to refrain from conducting marriages, engagements, or housewarming ceremonies. Many opt to visit sacred sites such as Rishikesh, Haridwar, or Prayagraj to take a purifying dip in the holy waters of the Ganges.

By observing the traditions and significance of Vaishakha Amavasya, devotees pay homage to their lineage and seek blessings for harmony and prosperity.