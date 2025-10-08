Are you looking to make the utmost of your Christmas shopping? October Prime Day deals, Amazon's 4th annual Apple Prime Day sale Days (also called Oct. Prime Day) is on sale till 11:00 p.m. in the US on the 8th of October and offers unbeatable prices in the top home and tech categories.

While the sale is ongoing it's a good idea to make a list of your Christmas presents and household necessities now. This guide will be updated during the entire Sony Prime Day offers So, be sure to check back frequently for the latest and most popular record savings tech products.

Top October Prime Day Deals You Can Grab Now

As high as 45 percent off Bose's headphones and speakers

• Up up to 40 percent off the most popular LG as well as Hisense Monitors, TVs and televisions

• up to 50 percent discount Amazon devices which include Kindle electronic readers and Echo devices

• Up to 70% off power banks and chargers from Anker

• Up 50 percent discount vacuums from Eufy and Shark

• One grocery item is free for eligible Same-Day delivery orders

• 10 percent discounted Grubhubplus purchases of 20 or more Prime members.

• Triple points on Kindle Store purchases during Lego Prime Day sale

Editor's Picks: Why These Kindle Prime Day deals Stand Out

The M4 from Apple MacBook Air"The M4 MacBook Air is a true powerhouse. Through our tests of benchmarks it outperformed almost 89% of laptops we have in our database. While the design of the laptop is familiar, the 12MP upgrade to its Center Stage camera is a amazing enhancement," notes our reviewer.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

"The first-generation QuietComfort Ultras remain our favorite noise-canceling headphones--and among the most comfortable we've tested," says Haley Henschel, Senior Shopping Reporter. "Although the new model ($449) brings USB-C audio and longer battery life, the originals are still a solid choice--especially at $299 ($150 off) in the limited-edition dark plum color."