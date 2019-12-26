Pakka Hyderabad Inauguration: Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival
Highlights
We cordially inviting you to the inauguration of PAKKA HYDERABAD - 3rd edition (Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival, from 25th Dec to 1st Jan...
We cordially inviting you to the inauguration of
PAKKA HYDERABAD - 3rd edition (Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival, from 25th Dec to 1st Jan 2020.)
Inauguration by Celebrity Guest: Popular Actress Ms. HAMSA NANDINI
Date : Wednesday, 25th December 2019.
Time : 05:15 PM
Venue: People's plaza,
We request you to kindly depute your Correspondent & Photographer/ Video crew to cover the program. Your presence will surely be of great pleasure to us. Thank you in advance.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...