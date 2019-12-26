Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Pakka Hyderabad Inauguration: Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival

Pakka Hyderabad Inauguration: Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival
Highlights

We cordially inviting you to the inauguration of PAKKA HYDERABAD - 3rd edition (Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival, from 25th Dec to 1st Jan...

We cordially inviting you to the inauguration of

PAKKA HYDERABAD - 3rd edition (Mega Shopping & Entertainment carnival, from 25th Dec to 1st Jan 2020.)

Inauguration by Celebrity Guest: Popular Actress Ms. HAMSA NANDINI

Date : Wednesday, 25th December 2019.

Time : 05:15 PM

Venue: People's plaza,

We request you to kindly depute your Correspondent & Photographer/ Video crew to cover the program. Your presence will surely be of great pleasure to us. Thank you in advance.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top