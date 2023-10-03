Live
- Seerat Kapoor to be seen in Telugu series ‘Save The Tigers 2’
- Nani’s ‘Hi Nanna’ 2nd Single ‘Gaaju Bomma’ to be out on Oct 6th
- 107 MPs and MLAs in India have declared cases of 'hate speech' against them: report
- Lightning may not strike on Venus as previously thought: Study
- Vedanta split does not address debt: CreditSights
- A glimpse of India': Rahul shares video of train journey from Bilaspur to Raipur
- Students perform namaz during school program, Gujarat government orders probe following protest
- Meta purged over 19 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in August
- What happened on October 4 in History
- Dengue alarm in Bengal, PIL at Calcutta HC seeking court intervention
Just In
Paris Fashion Week: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda walks for L’Oréal Paris
Under one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the show reaffirms its tradition by bringing L’Oréal Paris’ unique vision to the most famous sites in Paris
L’Oréal Paris the official partner of Paris Fashion Week celebrates women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood on the esplanade of the Eiffel Tower, and welcomes the brand’s family of spokespeople to unites and make a feminine and feminist statement on Day 7 at Paris Fashion Week.
Under one of the world’s most iconic landmarks, the show reaffirms its tradition by bringing L’Oréal Paris’ unique vision to the most famous sites in Paris.
For the sixth time since 2017, Le Deìfileì “Walk Your Worth” celebrates sisterhood, as well as the synergy between state-of-the-art beauty expertise and fashion.
The brand’s diverse and inclusive line-up of international spokespeople who walked in the show included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Marie Bochet, Cindy Bruna, Camila Cabello, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Luma Grothe, Kendall Jenner, Liya Kebede, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, Soo Joo Park, and Yseult.
Alongside these international ambassadors, L’Oreal Paris’s cause ambassador, Navya Nanda was also seen walking the ramp marking her debut in the Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this year, the young philanthropist joined hands with L’Oreal Paris to support them for their cause initiative – Stand Up Against Street Harassment.Askari Jaffer