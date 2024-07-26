Pawan Kalyan celebrates wife’s graduation in Singapore

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan recently attended his wife Anna Lezhinova's graduation ceremony in Singapore. Anna received her Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore, focusing on arts and social sciences with an emphasis on Southeast Asian studies.

Following the ceremony, Pawan Kalyan posed for a selfie with Anna, which has since gone viral on social media. Fans are showering Anna with congratulations for her impressive academic achievement.



Before this, Anna studied at St. Petersburg State University in Russia and earned her first master’s degree in Thai studies from Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhinova met while working on the 2011 film "Teenmaar" and married in 2013. Since then, Anna has embraced Indian culture, often seen wearing sarees at public events.

